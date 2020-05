(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Mike and Jen Mohler as ‘Cleveland’s Own.’

This husband and wife team are both working as paramedics, at two different departments.

Mike also works as a nurse.

The couple put themselves in harm’s way every day while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Thank you for all you are doing.

