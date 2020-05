(WJW)– It is National Nurses Week and Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute local nurses as Cleveland’s Own.

Melissa Bruder is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Fairview Hospital.

Her brother says she is facing COVID-19 face-to-face and he’s very proud of her.

To nominate a first responder or medical professional to be one of Cleveland’s Own click here.