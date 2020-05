(WJW) As National Nurses Week wraps up today, FOX 8 and Kaulig GIving would like to salute another nurse as Cleveland’s Own.

Marjorie Constant is a nurse at University Hospitals. Her husband nominated her telling us she is compassionate, thoughtful, kind, and loves her patients and family.

Marjorie, thank you for all you do.

To nominate a first responder or medical professional to be one of Cleveland’s Own click here.