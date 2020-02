Cleveland’s Own Madison Soboslai

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Madison Soboslai as one of Cleveland's Own. Madison has been selected for the United States Senate Youth program. She'll head to Washington, D.C. next month. The Wellington High School Senior is also class president, president of the National Honor Society and is in the school's marching and concert bands. Submit your nomination for Cleveland's Own here.