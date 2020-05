(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Maddie Clark as one of Cleveland’s Own.

Maddie has put her career with the Junior Olympic Volleyball team on hold to care for patients inside a local nursing home.

She has been an STNA since she was 16 and is hoping to attend Notre Dame College in the fall to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.

To nominate someone to be Cleveland’s Own, click here.