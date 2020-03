Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) During this turbulent time, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are honoring those serving as a medical professional or first responder.

Kirk and Kelly Preske, are a father and daughter duo-, who both work as registered nurses at Hillcrest Hospital.

Thank you both for your tremendous service.

