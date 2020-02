Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Keiontrey Banks as one of Cleveland's Own.

Keiontrey is currently serving in the Army-National Guard and all of the staff and nurses who work with his mother like to thank him for his dedication.

They would also like to salute all the men and women who are serving at home and abroad and have served in the past.

**To nominate someone or an organization to be one of Cleveland's Own click here**