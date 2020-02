Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Kade Carter as one of Cleveland's Own.

Kade is an 18-year-old student at Springfield High School in Akron.

He is a member of the wrestling team and he also excels in school, making the honor roll throughout his academic career.

