Cleveland’s Own: Joseph Waler

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Joseph Waler as one of Cleveland's Own.

Waler is the principal of Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School in Chardon.

He makes learning fun, doing everything from buying students Shamrock Shakes on St. Patrick's Day to declaring snow days with a song.

He also reminds students that extra days off are blessings and that they should use the time to do something special for someone.

