(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Jeffrey Legan as one of Cleveland's Own.

Legan is the principal at Mayfield High School and was recently named the 2020 'Principal of the Year' by the Ohio Association of Secondary School Adminstrators.'

