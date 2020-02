Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jeanette Palisko as one of Cleveland's Own.

Jeanette volunteers each week at the Animal Protective League. At her fulltime job, she is involved in the Garland Company's 'Spirit Week' where co-workers raise thousands of dollars for charities like 'Make a Wish."

