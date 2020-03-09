Cleveland’s Own: Jayla Van Horn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-(WJW)-FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jayla Van Horn as one of Cleveland's Own.

The 17-year-old senior at Horizon Science Academy has been named Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland's 2020 Youth of The Year.

Jayla as been coming to the Broadway Club since the 5th grade and now works there as a junior staff member.

Jayla plans to purse a career as a sports journalist and hopes to attend Ohio State next year.

