Cleveland’s Own: Jayla Van Horn

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jayla Van Horn as one of Cleveland's Own.
The 17-year-old senior at Horizon Science Academy has been named Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland's 2020 Youth of The Year.
Jayla as been coming to the Broadway Club since the 5th grade and now works there as a junior staff member.
Jayla plans to purse a career as a sports journalist and hopes to attend Ohio State next year.
