(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Jaina Gedeon as one of Cleveland's Own.

Jaina is a full-time student at the University of Akron and is the vice president of service for Tau Beta Sigman sorority.

In her spare time, she coordinates projects and lines up volunteer opportunities.

Recently Jaina and her sister painted and repaired lockers in the music school.

