WJW- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting In Motion as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Warrensville Heights non-profit takes a community-based approach to help people with Parkinson's disease.

In Motion offers exercise, arts and education programs at no charge to its clients.

The goal is help everyone live positively and constructively with their disease.

