1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Wednesday, May 6 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Cleveland’s Own: Honoring Nurses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)-Today kicks off National Nurses Week.  FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute local nurses as Cleveland’s Own.

Today we recognize, 18-year-old Alexis Pickett, who is working on getting her RN degree while also working long hours taking care of COVID-19 patients as a nurse assistant at Hillcrest Hospital. 

Melissa Clay is an LPN at Saint Augustine Health Campus. Her daughter nominated her. Melissa is a breast cancer survivor and she is still caring for others despite being on medication that makes her immunocompromized. Stay safe, Melissa. 

We also want to salute Brianna Case, who is a registered nurse at the Cleveland Clinic. Her mom nominated her and said the 23-year-old loves helping others and is a remarkable young lady.

To all of the nurses, we thank you for all you do.   

To nominate a first responder or medical professional click here.

 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral