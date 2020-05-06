Cleveland’s Own: Honoring Nurses

(WJW)-Today kicks off National Nurses Week. FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute local nurses as Cleveland’s Own.

Today we recognize, 18-year-old Alexis Pickett, who is working on getting her RN degree while also working long hours taking care of COVID-19 patients as a nurse assistant at Hillcrest Hospital.

Melissa Clay is an LPN at Saint Augustine Health Campus. Her daughter nominated her. Melissa is a breast cancer survivor and she is still caring for others despite being on medication that makes her immunocompromized. Stay safe, Melissa.

We also want to salute Brianna Case, who is a registered nurse at the Cleveland Clinic. Her mom nominated her and said the 23-year-old loves helping others and is a remarkable young lady.

To all of the nurses, we thank you for all you do.

To nominate a first responder or medical professional click here.