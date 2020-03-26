1  of  4
Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own: How you can help people on the frontlines

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has launched a COVID-19 Community Response Campaign.

Here’s how you can help:

There’s also curb-side drop-off for masks and supplies.

You can make a drop-off Monday through Friday, March 30 to April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Akron General Health and Wellness Center (4125 Medina Road, Akron, 44333)
  • Independence Family Health Center (Crown Center II, 5001 Rockside Road, Independence, 44131)
  • Cleveland Clinic Family Health and Surgery Center Beachwood (26900 Cedar Road, Beachwood, 44122)
  • Cleveland Clinic Richard E. Jacobs Family Health Center (33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd., Avon, 44011)

Masks made at home may also be mailed to Cleveland Clinic, 8937 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, 44195.

Food will not be accepted at these drop off sites.

Full details about donations can be found here.

