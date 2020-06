(WJW)- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Heather Phillips as one of Cleveland’s Own.

Heather graduated from Lorain County Community College in December and was hired by Mercy Hospital before getting her diploma.

She is now working long hours in the ICU taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Her mother tells us she is so proud and thankful for her.

To nominate someone to be one of Cleveland’s Own, click here.