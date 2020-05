(WJW)- National nurses week continues and FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local nurses as Cleveland’s Own.

Today we honor a brother and sister team. Gregory Turner Senior is an LPN at University Hospitals and his sister, Shirley, is also an LPN at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Thank you, Gregory and Shirley, for all you do.

To nominate a first responder or medical professional click here