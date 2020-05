(WJW) — FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute those working in hospitals as first responders as Cleveland’s Own.

Today, we shine the spotlight on Erin Spurr.

Erin is a registered nurse in the critical care unit at Barberton Hospital.

Erin, thank you for all you do as one of Cleveland’s Own!

**Nominate someone, here**

***More Cleveland’s Own, here**