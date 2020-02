Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Dyeatra Williams as one of Cleveland's Own.

She is the executive director of SOS: The Strengthening our Students.

The non-profit helps enrich the lives of inner-city children, through innovative programs, education and life skills training.

The group will hold its 7th annual 'Soup for the Soul' fundraiser this Saturday.

