Cleveland’s Own Dr. Oz saves man’s life at the airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WJW) – Monday morning, Dr. Mehmet Oz was on FOX 8 News talking about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You can watch that video in the player above

Monday night, he was saving a life at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to a post from Dr. Oz on Twitter, after the news broke on TMZ, a man collapsed near him after he and his family arrived at the airport.

Dr. Oz says he performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer.

Thank you @DrOz for working with our PAPD team to provide life-saving #CPR to the passenger in cardiac arrest last night at #EWR. #cprsaveslives https://t.co/5DKW484K5T — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) March 2, 2021

They were able to clear the man’s airway.

“Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life,” he said.

TMZ reports the man is 60-years-old and still hospitalized, and that Dr. Oz is in touch with his family.

Dr. Oz used the accolades to remind people of the importance of knowing how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

Here's more information on how you can perform CPR if you ever find yourself in a similar situation: https://t.co/wUChbo20Kv — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

According to FOX News, Dr. Oz has helped several people in medical emergencies over the years.

He’s credited with saving two people’s lives in 2013.

Dr. Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, in addition to talk show host.