Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Commander Sergeant Major DuJuan Warren as one of Cleveland's Own.

Upon graduation from John Marshall in 1990, he registered and began a 30-year career in the Army .

During that time, he has served multiple tours abroad including in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Germany.

He also found time to coach football and baseball.

To nominate someone or organization click here.