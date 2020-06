(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Cody Bendlock as one of Cleveland’s Own.



Cody, who is 19, serves as a firefighter EMT for the Mentor-On-The-Lake Fire Department.



Cody took the oath in April. Congratulations Cody and thank you for being one of Cleveland’s Own.



