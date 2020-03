Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) Cleveland's Own and Kaulig Giving are saluting Claire Martin as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Magnificat student is one of 100 seniors from across the nation who will participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Claire was diagnosed with leukemia at two and a half and completed her treatment at age five.

She is now an aspiring Pediatric Oncologist, who volunteeers for Make A Wish and other groups.

