(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting those doing good work as Cleveland’s Own.

Today we honor brothers, Christopher and Joseph Frato.

The Benedictine graduates each serve the city of Euclid. Christopher is a police officer and Joseph is a firefighter and paramedic.

Christopher and Joseph, thank you for your service.

To nominate someone to be Cleveland’s Own, click here.