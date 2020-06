(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Cathleen Young as one of Cleveland’s Own.

Cathleen works at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

When the coronavirus first hit, she volunteered to work extra shifts and live at the hospital for an extended period of time.

She also helped screen people before they were allowed in the building.

To nominate someone to be Cleveland’s Own, click here.