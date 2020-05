(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving continue to salute those doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic as Cleveland’s Own.

Cameron Duvall is a firefighter and EMT for both East Cleveland and Highland Hills.

He is also wrapping up his paramedic training next month. Thank you, Cameron, for all you do.

To nominate someone to be one of Cleveland’s Own, click here.