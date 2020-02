Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Brandon McCruel as one of Cleveland's Own.

Brandon is the security officer at AJ Rickoff School in Cleveland, but he is so much more than that.

He is also raising money to buy a washer and dryer for the school so it can clean uniforms for families who lack appliances at home.

