CLEVELAND (WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Ashley Allen as of Cleveland's Own.

Ashley is an EMT for Physician's Ambulance, but her dedication to the community doesn't stop there.

She also participates in a number of charity-runs in and around the city- including the recent 'tackle the tower' climb at Terminal Tower.

