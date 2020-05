(WJW) Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Andrea Orosz as one of Cleveland’s Own.

Andrea is a UPS delivery driver. Even though she is considered in the high-risk category for COVID-19, she continues to make deliveries to her customers during the pandemic.

Her sister tells FOX 8, she is so proud of her. Thank you Andrea for all you do.

