(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting those doing good work during the coronavirus pandemic as one of Cleveland’s Own.

Today we honor husband and wife, Christina and Michael Yurkonis.

Christina is a flight nurse for University Hospitals. Michael is a Canton Township Firemedic.

The busy couple are the proud parents of two preschool-aged children.

To nominate someone to be one of Cleveland’s Own click here.