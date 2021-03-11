Cleveland’s outdoor public pools to reopen this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland will restore several summer programs that were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s 20 outdoor public pools, which remained closed last summer, will be open starting June 12 with limits on the number of people. Cleveland Director of Public Works Michael Cox said they will operate on 45-minute sessions with 15 minutes of cleaning and sanitizing in between.

“Everything we’re doing, we’re going to do with the RestartOhio or the CDC guidelines that are in place for all these activities,” Cox said during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

The city pools are open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. If temperatures exceed 85 degrees, they are open seven days a week.

The city will reopen playgrounds and put up basketball hoops with signs reminding residents about social distancing. It will also issue permits for baseball fields, restart its AAU basketball program and reopen Camp Forbes. The camp usually serves 100 children a week, but that number will be cut to 40.

Cox said the city is also expanding its grab-and-go lunch program for children.