*Attached video: Previous coverage about Nighttown’s new ownership

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s Nighttown has officially announced its reopening date, and it will be here before you know it!

According to a Wednesday press release from Nighttown, the restaurant will reopen to the public on the week of November 6.

According to the release, new ownership made huge improvements to the restaurant while prioritizing, “Maintaining the spirit, look and ambiance of the Nighttown that has been a cornerstone of the Cleveland food and music scene for so long.”

Updates for Nighttown include a new kitchen, updated bathrooms, a new audio-visual system, new seating in certain areas and behind-the-scenes improvements as well.

According to the release, the renovations did experience significant delays, but they are now approaching the finish line.

The restaurant is still looking to fill some key positions including team members who have hospitality experience and open front-of-house and back-of-house positions.

According to the release, live music will return to the venue, but not right away.

“We are working with the city to ensure that our stewardship as a music venue is safe for our performers and patrons, including adherence to city-mandated occupancy capacities,” the release said.

According to the release, more details will be released closer to the week of November 6.

Click here for more about Nighttown.