Cleveland’s next mayor expands transition team to include Amy Acton, Cleveland Schools CEO, among others

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Set to take office in about a month, incoming Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is expanding his transition team to guide the new administration.

Bibb announced more than 75 members of a series of transition subcommittees and two task forces that will take an in-depth look at city operations and recommend changes.

Bibb has created 10 subcommittees focused on economic development, education, environment, equity in action, health, modern city hall, neighborhoods, open government, safety and talent.

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will join the leaders of the city’s major hospitals on the health subcommittee.

Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon is among those on the education subcommittee. Leaders of the city’s first responder unions are on the safety subcommittee.

“They’re getting the views from police officers, firefighters and EMS,” said Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer. “We have a seat at the table so there’s an open line of communication.”

Bibb has also created two transition task forces focused on operations and public safety, which will help with the implementation of Issue 24.

The mayor-elect is also seeking to fill five top-level city positions, including chief operating officer, finance director and law director.

“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration. The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January,” Bibb said in a statement.