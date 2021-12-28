Cleveland’s new recycling program set to start early 2022, city officials say

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland‘s new recycling program is set to kick off early next year, according to city officials.

The new program, which city officials say will “reduce contamination from curbside recycling, reduce program costs and improve efficiency of waste collection operations,” comes after the FOX 8 I-Team revealed all recycling collected in Cleveland simply goes to a landfill.

According to city officials, the city picked a new recycling vendor earlier this year but couldn’t reach a contract agreement.

City hall revised the program’s starting date because services for a new vendor need to be rebid.

Back in April of last year, the I-Team exposed that all recycling collected by city crews goes straight to a landfill. City hall, then, said it would set up a new program.

In August, a city official predicted it would start by November. In November, the mayor’s office predicted a December start date. Halfway through this month, the city told the I-Team, “The restart date has not been confirmed.”

Now, city officials predict a start date in the first quarter of 2022.

The city recently signed up 27,000 customers to take part in the new program. More households will be able to opt-in to the program in spring of 2022.

Specific items that can be recycled through the program depend on the capabilities and equipment of the vendor. Those details will be given at a later time.