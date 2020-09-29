Cleveland’s new bishop visits St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in first public appearance

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bishop Edward Malesic made his first public appearance Tuesday morning at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland.

“I just prayed with one of the person’s who is having surgery tomorrow, I was happy to do that,” said Bishop Malesic.

He dined with frontline caregivers for a celebration of the Feast of St. Vincent de Paul, which also happens to mark the 155th anniversary of St. Vincent Charity.

He says making his presence known throughout Northeast Ohio so far, has been a bit challenging.

“The pandemic makes it very difficult for me to go out and draw crowds together because that’s just something we can’t do right now. But I’m certainly getting out and meeting with small groups and meeting with teams of people trying to do the best that I can,” he explained.

Bishop Malesic was installed as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland earlier this month, with Pope Frances making the appointment back in July.

He has served as Bishop of Greensburg, Pennsylvania since 2015.

“I’m learning about the area, about the counties of the Diocese of Cleveland, certainly learning some of the streets here in my home. I live in Downtown Cleveland. I’m learning the names of the people that work with me and starting to get the know the clergy and other leaders of the diocese,” he said.

Malesic has taken the episcopal motto, “Serve the Lord with Gladness,” and over the years has gained many admirers with his warm, relaxed approach.

As for his vision as Cleveland’s 12th Roman Catholic leader?

“Love God above all things, love our neighbor as ourselves, if we all did that, we’d be living in peace.”

