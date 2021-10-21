Cleveland’s National Weather Service issues most tornado warnings in single event since 2005

by: Jordan Unger

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued 11 tornado warnings during Thursday’s unexpected severe storm event.

According to NWS Cleveland, it’s the most tornado warnings they’ve issued in a single day or event going back to 2005.

During a two-day severe weather event in June of 2013, NWS Cleveland issued 10 tornado warnings.

Thursday’s severe weather knocked out power for thousands across Northeast Ohio. It also severely damaged a home in Wickcliffe.

