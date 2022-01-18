Cleveland’s mass COVID-19 testing site is wrapping up Sunday

**Related Video Above: Cleveland’s mass COVID testing site runs smoothly after rocky start in late December.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s mass COVID-19 testing site at the W.O. Walker Center is closing Sunday.

The decision comes after Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to move Ohio National Guard members to other testing sites around the state that have increased need.

The Walker Center site opened in late December due to a huge spike in area cases — when testing kits and appointments were nearly impossible to find

Since Dec. 21, the Ohio Department of Health reports the Cleveland spot, run through a collaborative effort between the National Guard, ODH, University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic, tested more than 25,000 people. But now, with waning demand, they’re closing up shop. Summit County’s mass testing site in Akron shut down last week.

People can still make free appointments and find out more about the Cleveland location at 10524 Euclid Avenue right here.

Below is a look at all the testing sites currently open around Ohio, as reported by ODH:

Athens: (Holzer) 2131 E. State St., Athens. Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton. Chillicothe: Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe. Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Rd., Mason. Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. Cincinnati: UC Health, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati. Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus. Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton. Gallipolis: (Holzer) 2881 State Route 160, Gallipolis. Jackson: (Holzer) 500 Burlington Rd., Jackson. Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield. Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee. Pomeroy: (Holzer) 88 East Memorial Dr., Pomeroy. Springboro: Dayton Children’s Hospital Springboro COVID-19 testing site, 3300 W. Tech Road, Springboro. Toledo: UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Ave., Toledo. Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville.