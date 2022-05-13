CLEVELAND (WJW)– Trolley Tours of Cleveland will end operations later this month after 37 years.

Known to most as Lolly the Trolley, the company was on a two-year hiatus during COVID-19.

“Though it saddens us to end this wonderful 37 year love affair with Trolley Tours and with Cleveland, it is time for us to move on to our next adventures in life,” said owner and president Sherrill Witt said in a news release.

The business started on April 15, 1985 and over the next 37 years, covered more than 3.1 million miles and gave rides to about 2.5 million people. Witt said their trolley attended more than 4,000 weddings.

“There were few people living in downtown in 1985 and there was no Rock Hall or Science Center. Baseball and football were at the old Municipal Stadium and the Flats, Ohio City and Tremont were just developing with urban pioneers working on rehabbing homes and loft spaces. Playhouse Square was in its infancy and the Cleveland Clinic was bringing Euclid Avenue back to life. In spite of it all, we entertained people with Cleveland’s colorful history and future predictions of what was going to come, all said with our fingers crossed,” Witt said.

Lolly the Trolley has been a staple of Cleveland events from the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 2016 Cavaliers championship parade.