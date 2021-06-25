Cleveland’s Happy Dog reopens after 16-month closure

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After almost 16 long months, Happy Dog on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland reopened its doors Friday night.

“This is a very long time coming. We’ve been closed since march 2020,” said owner Sean Watterson.

It was a very happy day for many people.

“There are going to be moments when you look around and are overcome with emotions because we haven’t been able to do this,” said Watterson.

That emotion was felt as people poured into the Detroit-Shoreway hotspot for the first of two sold-out shows this weekend.

“I feel like a kid at Christmas time. I am so happy,” said Rob Townsend, resident.

Beer, hot dogs, tater tots and live music. For many, all is well again.

“It is such a community hub. It’s great for music, it’s great for people,” said Townsend.

Happy Dog’s reopening did come with a few hiccups.

“We had an issue with the hot dogs due to chain supply problems,” said Watterson.

Watterson says he had to go to the airport this week to pick up the hot dogs so they’d have them Friday night.

It’s small potatoes compared to the obstacles Happy Dog has faced in the past year and a half trying to secure federal relief money in the Save Our Stages Act.

“We got notified that we are receiving our award although we haven’t gotten the money yet,” said Watterson.