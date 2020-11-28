Cleveland’s first snowy owl of the winter has arrived in town, spotted near Lake Erie

*Watch our winter weather outlook in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s first snowy owl of the winter has arrived in town!

The Cleveland Metroparks shared the news on Facebook along with a photo of the bird.

“This gorgeous arctic visitor has been resting on the outer breakwall the past couple of days, visible between East 9th Street Pier and Cleveland Metroparks Wendy Park.”

Snowy owls are known to primarily hunt at night, seeking roosting gulls and waterfowl.

They can often be spotted sitting out in the open on the ground, breakwalls and docks.

