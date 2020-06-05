Live Blog: Cleveland’s curfew expires Friday morning

June 5, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The city is still cleaning up after violent protests in downtown Cleveland.

It all started with a demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured. There have been over 100 arrests in the Cleveland protests.

6:30 a.m. update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s curfew enacted after protests turned violent over the weekend is set to expire at 6 a.m. Friday.

It was put in place as a Proclamation of Civil Emergency early Sunday morning and extended into the week.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says it will be reinstated if needed.

Thousands of people turned out to peacefully protest racial inequality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Some people in the group of protestors began throwing things at officers, and within hours police cars had been set on fire downtown and dozens of businesses damaged and looted.

Cleveland attorney Mark Ondrejech filed the lawsuit Wednesday, arguing that the curfew implemented in response to the riots following the police violence protest in downtown Saturday violates citizens’ rights.

