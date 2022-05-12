CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s almost patio season! And what better way to enjoy some fresh air and a carefully-crafted cocktail than at one of Cleveland’s rooftop bars?

1056 Old River Rd., Cleveland

The first of three spots in the East Bank of the Flats on the list. Two patios and a large dining room showcase views of the Cuyahoga River. Alley Cat’s menu features cocktails, stuffed oysters and lobster rolls.

100 Lakeside Ave. East, Cleveland

Located on the 32nd flood of the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, Bar 32 offers views of Lake Erie with craft cocktails and small plates.

(Photo courtesy: Hilton Cleveland Downtown)

2017 East 9th St., Cleveland

The rooftop bar on the 12th floor of The Metropolitan at The 9 has a new look and a new name. In addition to cocktails, The Garden of Eden serves shareable bites, wraps and salads. Tickets to opening weekend from May 20 to May 22 are running low.

2038 East 4th St., Cleveland

Indie took over the location previously held by the Greenhouse Tavern, which closed in February 2020. With that space, Indie also inherited the rooftop patio. The seasonal rooftop bar serves up music-theme drinks.

1150 Front Ave., Cleveland

The Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant is also home to the Landshark Rooftop Bar. Remember, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

1086 West 11th St., Cleveland

This bar is already a sprawling space on the East Bank of the Flats with bowling, mini golf and arcade Then add a large rooftop bar. Hours for the rooftop vary.

1280 West 6th St., Cleveland

This Warehouse District staple has been in the rooftop patio game for a long time. It’s got a great view of the downtown Cleveland skyline.