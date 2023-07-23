**The above related video is a story about a boyfriend charged this weekend with murder**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland’s homicide rate continues to rise.

So far this year there have been 107 homicides, with two more people killed this weekend. Last year, by July 18, there were 90 homicides.

According to police, homicide detectives are investigating two homicides that happened in the past 24 hours.

The first took place near 1438 St. Clair Avenue. A woman and male were shot. The woman was shot in the knee and is in stable condition. The male was taken to the hospital and later died.

The second happened on E. 119th Street. A 30- year-old male was shot and died at the hospital.

So far no arrests have been made.