CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council will start holding hearings to review Mayor Justin Bibb’s estimated 2023 budget Tuesday morning.
The proposed general fund operating budget for the year is $710.7 million. The total budget for the city is $1.96 billion.
The hearings will continue for two weeks as city departments review 2022 and plans for the upcoming year.
Here’s a look at the Department of Public Safety’s 2022 annual reports:
- Animal Care and Control
- Emergency Medical Services
- Cleveland Division of Fire
- Cleveland Division of Police
The first meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on TV20 or the council’s YouTube channel.
Find the full hearing schedule here.