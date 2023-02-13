***Related video above: Mayor Bibb discusses proposal on how Cleveland should invest American Rescue Plan Act funds***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council will start holding hearings to review Mayor Justin Bibb’s estimated 2023 budget Tuesday morning.

The proposed general fund operating budget for the year is $710.7 million. The total budget for the city is $1.96 billion.

The hearings will continue for two weeks as city departments review 2022 and plans for the upcoming year.

Here’s a look at the Department of Public Safety’s 2022 annual reports:

The first meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on TV20 or the council’s YouTube channel.

Find the full hearing schedule here.