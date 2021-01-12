Cleveland’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade officially canceled

** Watch moments from the 2015 St. Patrick’s Day parade in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2021 iteration of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is officially canceled due to coronavirus concerns. It’s the second March in a row the beloved event will not take place.

The parade committee of the United Irish Societies of Cleveland made the announcement Tuesday, saying the decision did not come lightly.

“The health and safety of our community is our greatest priority,” the committee said in a statement. “We must act in the best interest and well-being of all organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators. Though we are disappointed to announce the cancellation, the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is committed to presenting the next parade on March 17, 2022.”

The celebration normally brings thousands of green-clad spectators to downtown Cleveland on the holiday. Akron recently announced their annual parade would be canceled this year as well.

