Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium.



One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from the roof of the Huntington Convention Center, all the way to Lake Erie. In a statement to FOX 8, the Haslams acknowledge “there is a long road ahead for a project of this magnitude. Still, it must start with a vision which will be studied, vetted, and modified,” the statement reads.

Kerry McCormack represents Ward 3 in the City of Cleveland where this project is being proposed, he says this is an important step to the future of downtown Cleveland.

The total cost of this proposed project as it stands right now is about $200 million. Residents in Cleveland who were shown the renderings agree, it would be a big boost to the city.

Northcoast Harbor would also get a facelift as part of this proposal. Retail space, office space, residential and public spaces could all be options. It would certainly change the way we look and see downtown Cleveland.

The City of Cleveland has applied for federal funding which would allow the city to conduct studies and assessment and get public input on the proposed plans. The finalists for that funding will be announced in August.