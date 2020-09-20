Clevelanders to hold rally in support of local law enforcement officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Community members are showing their support for Northeast Ohio’s law enforcement officers.

Citizens are gathering at the Justice Center Complex in downtown Cleveland at 1 p.m. Sunday for a “Back the Blue” police rally.

Organizers say this peaceful event is intended to show support for the brave men and women in service. They hope the event helps raise awareness of the daily sacrifices officers make to keep our communities safe.

The rally is just one of several that have taken places across Northeast Ohio and the nation as a whole. Demonstrators have taken to the streets over the past few months both in protest and support of law enforcement.

