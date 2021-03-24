Clevelanders should prepare for road closures, parking restrictions during NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sports fans can expect road closures and parking restrictions as the 2021 NFL Draft makes its way to Cleveland.

The city announced several safety precautions, including road closures and parking restrictions, on Wednesday night.

Officials released maps of the traffic restrictions, which are subject to change. Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow the City of Cleveland Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest updates.

The 86th annual NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

The City of Cleveland says the downtown area of the ‘No Parking’ restrictions is in place for the duration of the event. The restrictions will be in place in the following areas from Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 a.m. until Sunday, May 2 at 4 a.m.:

East/West Border: East 12 th Street to Old River Road

Street to Old River Road North/South Border: Chester Avenue to Lakeside Avenue

“Cleveland welcomes the 2021 NFL Draft to our city,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a press release. “Residents and visitors from around the world will experience Cleveland’s hospitality and see why our city continues to be a destination of choice for large-scale events. We look forward to working with the Cleveland Browns, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NFL and our other partners to execute a safe, successful event in accordance with health and safety guidelines.”

To help maintain safety for both residents and visitors during the event, the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police are also offering the following advice to festivity attendees:

Arrive early

Practice social distancing

Ride RTA

Do not leave valuables visible in your vehicle

Be cautious of counterfeit tickets

See something, say something

Drones are prohibited

Drive safely

Read the document below for more information on prohibited items: