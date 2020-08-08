Clevelanders participate in anti-police protest, ‘Back the Blue’ rally

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Protesters have gathered in Cleveland to issue their support for and against police.

An anti-police protest was scheduled to begin 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants were instructed to meet at the Free Stamp in downtown.

Organizers say they are protesting with peace. Masks are required.

Similarly, community members are holding a “Back the Blue” rally at the 2nd District Cleveland Police station Saturday morning to show their support for law enforcement officers.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to let Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and City Council know that they support the city’s police officers.

“We believe that the majority of our police officers are good,” organizers said in a press release. “We believe that they put their lives on the line for us every day. We do not believe in defunding our police, but rather using funds to increase training and bring positive changes.”

SkyFOX will be soaring above both demonstrations to provide the latest live coverage.

